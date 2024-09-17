Top Iran, Russia security officials meet in Tehran for talks

Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian in Tehran on Tuesday and handed over a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Iranian side.

Russia’s top security official arrived in Tehran in line with the order of Russian President Putin to follow up on the agreements inked previously between the two sides during the visit of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s Representative and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ahmadian to St. Peterburg in Russia.

In his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu reaffirmed support for the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in relation with corridors and communication routes with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Shoigu conveyed Putin's message to him as well.

