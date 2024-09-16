Ahmadian calls for increasing Iran-Russia transport projects

Igor Levitin, an aide to the Russian president met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian on Monday evening.

In this meeting, the representative of the Russian President presented a report on the progress of the corridor agreements to Ahmadian.

Ahmadian also expressed his satisfaction with the progress made on the implementation of transportation projects and corridors and the increase of the capacity of these corridors.

He also expressed the full support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for these projects.

Referring to his meeting with Igor Levitin, an aide to the Russian president, Abdolnaser Hemmati, the Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance said on Monday, "In this meeting, we discussed the important issue of implementing the North-South Corridor project."

In this meeting, Russian side emphasized that it is determined to implement this project because it is beneficial for Iran and Russia, and Asian countries, including India and the Persian Gulf countries, will benefit from it, Hemmati said.

