Sep 17, 2024, 7:05 PM

Hezbollah vows "fair punishment" for major Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – The Hezbollah Resistance movement in Lebanon issued a statement after a Zionist Israeli regime's cyber attack on the communication devices injured dozens of its members across Lebanon on Tuesday.

Hundreds of members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, as well as civilians, were wounded after wireless communication devices, known as pagers, used by the group detonated simultaneously. 

The Lebanese movement issued a statement after the major cyber attack. 

"We call on our people to be aware of the rumors spread by some parties that serve the psychological war in the enemy’s interest," Lebanon's Hezbollah said.

"Hezbollah’s competent agencies are conducting a scientific and security probe into the synchronic explosions of the wireless communication devices, the statement further read.

"We confirm that the resistance, at all levels and units, is at the highest level of readiness to defend Lebanon and its people," the movement further said.

Hezbollah also said that, "We hold Israel fully responsible for this criminal aggression."

Hezbollah further declared that the Zionist regime wll receive "just punishment" for "sinful aggression".

