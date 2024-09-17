  1. Politics
Lebanon files complaint against Israel at UNSC

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Security Council following an Israeli attack on a civil defense vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Froun in Nabatieh.

The strike resulted in the deaths of four civil defense members who were responding to a fire ignited by the Israeli bombardment. 

The complaint, filed on the instructions of Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bou Habib, strongly condemns Israel's repeated, deliberate attacks on relief workers, health centers, and medical institutions. 

“Lebanon urges Security Council members to condemn these violations, hold Israel accountable, and apply pressure to ensure adherence to international laws and norms,” the complaint read. 

