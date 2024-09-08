People in France hold rallies against Macron’s policy

The largest demonstration took place in Paris, with around 26,000 people participating, FranceInfo radio broadcaster reported citing data provided by the Ministry of Interior.

Apart from Paris, massive rallies took place in Nantes, Nice, Marseille, Rennes, and other major cities.

Their participants accuse the president of a ‘coup d’etat’ and violation of the principles of democracy as they believe that he should have appointed as prime minister Lucie Castets, who was nominated by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) after the early parliamentary elections.

They also resent the appointment of Michel Barnier, a member of the center-right Republican party, as they believe that this will allegedly give more influence to the right-wing National Rally (RN) party.

On September 5, the French president appointed Michel Barnier, 73, former European commissioner and ex-French foreign minister, to be the country’s next prime minister. Barnier will succeed Gabriel Attal, 35, who assumed the position in January 2024, becoming the youngest premier in French history.

