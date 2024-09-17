Iran envoy injured in pager device explosion in Beirut

Dozens of people were injured across Lebanon after explosions occurred in pager devices they were carrying, caused by an Israeli breach into the devices.

Mojtaba Amani, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut was injured in a pager blast in Beirut.

Reports say that the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon was injured during the massive Israeli cyber attack in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest reports, the ambassador was transferred to one of the hospitals in Beirut as he had been lightly injured in the coordinated cyber attack that hit several areas in Lebanon.

The spouse of the ambassador said in a post on social media that her husband was fine and he was a bit injured in the incident.

The Embassy also said in a statement that Amani is fine.

There have been reports that two other staff members of the Iranian embassy in Beirut were also injured.

MNA