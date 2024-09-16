  1. Politics
Leader of Islamic Revolution meets Sunni scholars, clerics

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – On the occasion of Unity Week, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of Sunni scholars and clerics on Monday.

The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is celebrated as the unity week in Iran to strengthen the bond between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

This item will be updated...

