  1. Sports
Sep 15, 2024, 11:09 AM

Bagherzadeh wins gold medal in Asian Wushu C'ship

Bagherzadeh wins gold medal in Asian Wushu C'ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian practitioner Yasaman Bagherzadeh has grabbed a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Wushu Championships in Macau.

Yasman Bagherzadeh, in 70-kg weight category, played against her rival from China in the final match and grabbed a gold medal.

The 2024 Asian Wushu Championships is taking place in Macau from September 9 to 15.

MNA/

News ID 221259
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News