Bagherzadeh wins gold medal in Asian Wushu C'ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian practitioner Yasaman Bagherzadeh has grabbed a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Wushu Championships in Macau.
Yasman Bagherzadeh, in 70-kg weight category, played against her rival from China in the final match and grabbed a gold medal.
The 2024 Asian Wushu Championships is taking place in Macau from September 9 to 15.
MNA/
