The former Russian head of state thus commented on Telegram on the statements of the Republican candidate for the US elections, Donald Trump, according to whom the sanctions imposed on Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine undermine the predominance of the dollar.

“Will he remove them if he gets elected? Of course not,” Medvedev said. The damage from US sanctions is not strong enough “to organize a revolution in the US and go against the anti-Russian line of the infamous deep state, which is much more powerful than Trump,” Medvedev explained.

The vice-chairman of the Russian Security Council also said that “there are even fewer surprises” to expect from Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. “She is inexperienced and, as her opponents say, simply stupid.”

MNA/PR