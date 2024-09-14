Iranian researcher at the top of world's top publications

Hamed Kioumarsi, a researcher at the Agricultural Research, Education, and Extension Organization (AREEO) of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ministry of Agriculture, has been appointed an editorial board member and associate editor of the top Springer journals.

Kioumrasi stated, "I receive dozens of articles daily through the Springer portal, and I am responsible for selecting scientific reviewers from all over the world and making decisions about many articles. Some of the reviewers are also chosen from the top professors and researchers of our country. I am pleased and proud to be the representative of my country Iran in a prestigious international position."