  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2024, 7:49 AM

Iran, Mexico stress continuation of political talks

Iran, Mexico stress continuation of political talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – In a phone conversation on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Mexico stressed the need for the continuation of political talks and consultations between the two sides.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Mexican counterpart Alicia Bárcena on Tuesday.

During the phone call, Bárcena extended congratulations to Araghchi on his election as the top diplomat of the Islamic Republic, wishing him success on his mission.

She also expressed hope that Tehran and Mexico City will continue political dialogues and consultations.

Referring to her country's stance on the Palestinian people, the top Mexican diplomat said Mexico supports the ceasefire and believes that the violence and bloodshed in Gaza must stop immediately.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked Bárcena and emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations between Iran and Mexico.

He also called for the continuation of political dialogues and consultations between the two friendly countries.

On the Zionist regime's ongoing crimes in Palestine, the Iranian foreign minister said that Tehran supports any ceasefire agreement that is accepted by the Palestinian nation and Resistance groups.

MP/6221518

News ID 221026

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News