Iran, Mexico stress continuation of political talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Mexican counterpart Alicia Bárcena on Tuesday.

During the phone call, Bárcena extended congratulations to Araghchi on his election as the top diplomat of the Islamic Republic, wishing him success on his mission.

She also expressed hope that Tehran and Mexico City will continue political dialogues and consultations.

Referring to her country's stance on the Palestinian people, the top Mexican diplomat said Mexico supports the ceasefire and believes that the violence and bloodshed in Gaza must stop immediately.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked Bárcena and emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations between Iran and Mexico.

He also called for the continuation of political dialogues and consultations between the two friendly countries.

On the Zionist regime's ongoing crimes in Palestine, the Iranian foreign minister said that Tehran supports any ceasefire agreement that is accepted by the Palestinian nation and Resistance groups.

