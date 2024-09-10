Water transfer from Aras to Tabriz should be prioritized

More than 2.5 million people live in the cities of Jolfa, Hadishahr, Marand, Soufian and other cities of Shabestar and surrounding villages along the route of water transfer of Aras River to Tabriz, he emphasized.

It was decided that the transfer of Aras River’s water to Tabriz will be prioritized by the Ministry of Energy, he said, adding that legal measures should be taken to obtain the necessary permission from the Cabinet in the shortest time possible and its financial resources should first be provided.

MNA