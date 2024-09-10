  1. Economy
Sep 10, 2024, 6:35 PM

Energy minister:

Water transfer from Aras to Tabriz should be prioritized

Water transfer from Aras to Tabriz should be prioritized

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi said that the transfer of water from Aras River to Tabriz in East Azarbaijan province should be prioritized.

More than 2.5 million people live in the cities of Jolfa, Hadishahr, Marand, Soufian and other cities of Shabestar and surrounding villages along the route of water transfer of Aras River to Tabriz, he emphasized.

It was decided that the transfer of Aras River’s water to Tabriz will be prioritized by the Ministry of Energy, he said, adding that legal measures should be taken to obtain the necessary permission from the Cabinet in the shortest time possible and its financial resources should first be provided.

MNA

News ID 221011
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News