Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia

Ukraine launched swarms of attack drones over the Russian territory.

Russia said it destroyed at least 20 drones over the Moscow region, which has a population of over 21 million, and 124 more over eight other regions, Reuters reported.

Three of Moscow's four airports were closed for air traffic following the attacks, Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsia said. A major road leading to the capital was partially closed.

The drone attacks damaged at least two high-rise apartment buildings in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region, setting flats on fire, Moscow's governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

A 46-year-old woman died and three people were injured in Ramenskoye, Vorobyov said. He added that 43 people were evacuated to temporary accommodation centers.

More than 70 drones were also downed over Russia's Bryansk region and tens more over other regions, Russia's defense ministry said. There was no damage or casualties reported there.

Russia says the attacks are akin to "terrorism" as they target civilian infrastructure.

MP/PR