Earlier on Tuesday, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced on his Telegram channel that a significant drone attack had been successfully repelled in the area, as reported by Xinhua.

"At the moment, 59 enemy drones have been intercepted and destroyed over the Bryansk region by the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry," he said.

There were no casualties or damage at the scene, and emergency services were currently working on site, he added.

AMK/PR