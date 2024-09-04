Pezeshkian stresses people's happiness with his gov. policies

President Pezeshkian made the remarks on a visit to the holy city of Mashhad in northeast Iran to attend ceremonies to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (PBUH) and in a meeting with Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi, the custodian of Astan Quds Razavi on Wednesday.

The president stressed that his administration will ensure that only competent people who are entitled will fill the governmental positions, adding that reliable and competent people from the previous government will remain in their posts.

"Problems can be overcome only through unity, cooperation and interaction," he underscored.

Pezeshkian went on to stress that his government would focus its efforts on keeping people satisfied with the Islamic Establishment, the Revolution and the government.

