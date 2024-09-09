Turkey will leave NATO in future: Turkish expert

He noted that the political views of Ankara and its NATO allies differ greatly on many key international issues, and as for BRICS, Turkey has almost complete agreement on fundamental principles of foreign policy and economics, TOP War reports.

Türkiye will join BRICS. There is such an intention. It will be an unprecedented example when a NATO country will be a member of BRICS, said Latifoglu.

The expert believes that Turkey will cease to be a NATO member in the near future, as its relations with the alliance are more reminiscent of confrontation than alliance. Either it will leave the bloc itself or it will be forced out, Latifoğlu added.

Let us recall that Turkey became a member of NATO in 1952 together with Greece. It was accepted into the alliance only to prevent the spread of the USSR's influence over it.

However, despite all attempts to become part of the Western world, Turkey continues to be kept aside, a clear confirmation of which is the fact that the country has not been accepted into the EU for more than 35 years. Obviously, Ankara is fed up with this attitude, and it is looking for itself in the multipolar world that is currently forming.

MNA/PR