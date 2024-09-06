  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 6, 2024, 12:05 PM

Amnesty International:

'Israel' must be investigated for wanton destruction in Gaza

'Israel' must be investigated for wanton destruction in Gaza

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Amnesty International launched an investigation into Israeli military actions in Gaza Strip and the occupation's wanton destruction of the Strip from the North to the South.

Amnesty International released an investigative piece on Thursday investigating Israeli attacks meant to expand a "buffer zone" along the eastern perimeter of the besieged Gaza Strip, citing concerns of wanton destruction and collective punishment.

The military has reportedly used bulldozers and explosives to unlawfully destroy agricultural lands and civilian buildings, including homes, schools, and mosques.

Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab, by analyzing satellite imagery and videos posted by Israeli occupation soldiers on social media from October 2023 to May 2024, identified bulldozed land along Gaza’s eastern boundary, ranging from approximately 1 to 1.8 km wide.

“The Israeli military’s relentless campaign of ruin in Gaza is one of wanton destruction. Our research has shown how Israeli forces have obliterated residential buildings, forced displacement of thousands of families from their homes, and rendered their land uninhabitable,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy, and Campaigns, al-Manar TV website reported.

Guevara-Rosas said, “Our analysis reveals a pattern along the eastern perimeter of Gaza that is consistent with the systematic destruction of an entire area. These homes were not destroyed as the result of intense fighting. Rather, the Israeli military deliberately razed the land after they had taken control of the area."

MNA

News ID 220731
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News