'Israel' must be investigated for wanton destruction in Gaza

Amnesty International released an investigative piece on Thursday investigating Israeli attacks meant to expand a "buffer zone" along the eastern perimeter of the besieged Gaza Strip, citing concerns of wanton destruction and collective punishment.

The military has reportedly used bulldozers and explosives to unlawfully destroy agricultural lands and civilian buildings, including homes, schools, and mosques.

Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab, by analyzing satellite imagery and videos posted by Israeli occupation soldiers on social media from October 2023 to May 2024, identified bulldozed land along Gaza’s eastern boundary, ranging from approximately 1 to 1.8 km wide.

“The Israeli military’s relentless campaign of ruin in Gaza is one of wanton destruction. Our research has shown how Israeli forces have obliterated residential buildings, forced displacement of thousands of families from their homes, and rendered their land uninhabitable,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy, and Campaigns, al-Manar TV website reported.

Guevara-Rosas said, “Our analysis reveals a pattern along the eastern perimeter of Gaza that is consistent with the systematic destruction of an entire area. These homes were not destroyed as the result of intense fighting. Rather, the Israeli military deliberately razed the land after they had taken control of the area."

MNA