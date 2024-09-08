Thousands of Brazilians rally to protest against blocking X

On August 30, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Morais ordered the blocking of X in the country due to Elon Musk’s refusal to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. In addition, the judge had previously frozen Starlink’s accounts in Brazil for the same reason.

The Supreme Court then upheld Morais’s decision to suspend X. At the same time, Musk emphasised that the social network X and Starlink, which are part of Space X, were two legally different companies, so the Brazilian court’s decision to freeze the latter’s accounts was illegal.

In Rio de Janeiro, hundreds of citizens gathered on Copacabana Beach to demand the resignation of the judge.

“Alexandre is the emperor of Brazil, and he did not appear yesterday. Censorship, dictatorship did not appear now with the ban on X,“ protest participant Laura Piu told Sputnik.

Another large rally was convened in Sao Paulo, with former President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo, who was wearing a T-shirt with the X logo against the backdrop of the Brazilian flag, taking part.

MNA/PR