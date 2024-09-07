Hamas deplores Zionist regime prison practices

Leaked video footage shows Israeli occupation soldiers humiliating and intimidating Palestinian prisoners by using police dogs, sparking outrage and calls for international intervention, Al Manar TV English website reported.

Hamas, a Palestinian Resistance movement, stated that the actions of the Israeli authorities towards detainees are reflective of the deep-seated animosity and cruelty they hold towards Palestinians. The mistreatment includes torture, starvation, and medical neglect, resulting in the deaths of over sixty individuals.

The Islamic Resistance movement said in a statement on Friday that These actions are part of the Israeli occupation’s ongoing brutal treatment of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons, which includes torture, mistreatment, starvation, medical neglect, and the deprivation of basic human rights. As a result, the number of Palestinians who have been martyred due to neglect and torture has exceeded

As the video from Megiddo Prison circulates online, highlighting the cruel treatment of Palestinian detainees, demands for justice and accountability for the Israeli occupation have intensified. The footage shows young Palestinian prisoners being forced to the ground with their hands restrained as dogs are used to terrorize them, shedding light on the deplorable conditions in which they are held.

MNA/PR