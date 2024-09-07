Iran sitting volleyball wins eighth gold at Paralympics

Iran earned three wins over Ukraine, Brazil and Germany in Pool B and then defeated Egypt 3-1 to book their place in the final.

Egypt also won the bronze medal after defeating Germany 3-2.

Iran had won seven out of 12 sitting volleyball gold medals since 1976 including the Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

This is Rezaei’s seventh Paralympic Games as the coach of Iran’s sitting volleyball team, leading them to four gold medals in that time. He was also a player before that, winning gold three times in Seoul, Barcelona and Atlanta.

It was Iran’s fifth gold in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Shooter Sareh Javanmardi, shot putter Amirhossein Alipour, javelin thrower Saeid Afrouz and powerlifter Rouhollah Rostami had previously won four gold medals in Paris.

