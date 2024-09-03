At least 8 killed, 13 injured after bus overturns in Ecuador

The accident occurred on the Pifo-Papallacta road in the northeast of the municipality of Quito, Pichincha province.

"This morning, a bus carrying approximately 35 people overturned. We regret to inform, that preliminarily, eight people are recorded dead," the Quito Fire Department said on its X social media account.

It added that paramedics provided care to the injured people at the scene and its team continued carrying out rescue work inside the damaged vehicle.

Personnel from the Ministry of Public Health and the National Police also came to the scene to provide help. The cause of the accident was not unknown immediately, according to local press reports.

Traffic accidents are one of the leading causes of death in Ecuador, mainly due to speeding and driver incompetence, according to authorities

