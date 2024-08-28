Harris seeks new Iran nuclear deal: Ex US Official

"The idea that the old nuclear deal can just be restarted, we're past that. Iran's progress on its nuclear program has exceeded the previous limitations… a firm, verifiable nuclear deal that corrals and runs the ability to accelerate the nuclear weapon, that has to be the goal," claimed Joel Rubin, a Democratic strategist and former Obama administration deputy assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs to the House.

"The best way to do that is a nuclear agreement that's firm and verified… Any realistic president would go for that. And that’s Kamala Harris, she's a realistic president-to-be," Rubin claimed, Fox News reported.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by Iran, members of the United Nations National Security Council, and the European Union.

Republicans and some moderate Democrats opposed the agreement, arguing it was too weak to successfully restrain Iran's nuclear aspirations.

Then US President Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018.

Harris said during her short-lived 2020 presidential campaign that she would rejoin the Iran deal if elected president.

SD/