Ukraine’s foreign minister tenders resignation: report

Stefanchuk said the resignation request would be discussed by lawmakers.

The reported move on Wednesday comes amid a wider reshuffle of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s cabinet in which several ministers have resigned, and a presidential aide dismissed. There have been rumors of an imminent government shake-up for months, the Guardian reported.

Other key ministers who are reported to have submitted resignations are Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy prime minister in charge of leading Ukraine’s push to join the European Union, and Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister for strategic industries, who oversees arms production and development. Some of those resigning may end up with other posts in government.

Zelenskiy said in a Tuesday evening address that changes would be made to strengthen the government.

He said: “The autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions must be set up so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need … We must strengthen some areas in the government, and personnel decisions have been prepared.”

