1 teen killed, 4 other wounded in a shooting in US Ohio

Capt. Mitchell Houser of the police force in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid said the shots were fired at about 10:15 p.m. Friday near the Euclid High School campus. Houser said police were in the area doing crowd control after the game at the time of the gunfire, CBS News reported.

The five male victims were 16 or 17 years old and all were taken to hospitals, Houser said. A 17-year-old youth died as a result of his injuries, but the others are expected to survive. No names have been released and Houser said no arrests had been made, but he said it wasn't "a random act of violence" and there was no threat to the public at large.

