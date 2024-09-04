Casualties reported in Apalachee High School shooting in US

Law enforcement has responded to a shooting at a high school in Georgia, in the southern United States, with reports of at least four people killed.

The news channel CNN quoted an unnamed law enforcement source as saying four people had been killed and dozens injured on Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

In a press conference shortly afterwards, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said he would not be releasing information about the dead or wounded for the time being, calling the situation “very fluid”. He did acknowledge, however, “multiple injuries”.

“Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed,” US President Joe Biden said in a press release.

“What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart. Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal.”

Smith explained that, around 9:30am local time [13:30 GMT], local law enforcement received an initial call “that there was an active shooter on this campus”.

MNA/PR