The incident occurred near a club at around 6 a.m. local time. The man in the passenger seat was hit in the chest and died on the spot, Xinhua reported.

The man behind the wheel, hit in the shoulder, was taken to hospital where his prognosis is critical.

The shots were fired from another car with four unidentified persons, who are currently on the run.

The gendarmerie is responsible for the investigation of the crime.

SD/