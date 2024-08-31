Armenia's Pashinyan offers new proposal on ties with Baku

Pashinyan stated that he wants to meet with President Ilham Aliyev at the border of the two countries, Trend reports.

During his press conference, Pashinyan also stated that Yerevan currently prefers direct negotiations with Baku.

"I must note, and you may have noticed, that for a long time now, work with Azerbaijan has been conducted in a bilateral format, and this has yielded positive results. Starting with joint statements in December of last year and continuing with the statement from April 19 of this year. Yesterday, an agreement was signed on the work of the delimitation commission. And as long as the bilateral format continues to produce results, we will continue with it," he said.

