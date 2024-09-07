  1. Politics
Sep 7, 2024, 10:00 AM

80% of peace treaty with Armenia agreed: Azerbaijani pres.

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Azerbaijan and Armenia have already reached an agreement on nearly 80% of the peace treaty text, the Azerbaijani president said on Friday.

Speaking at a live-streamed international forum in the Italian city of Cernobbio, Ilham Aliyev expressed optimism about the prospects for peace in the South Caucasus.

"Recent developments in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia show that we are on the path to peace. We are actively continuing discussions, and almost 80% of the peace treaty text has already been agreed upon," he said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Azerbaijani president also highlighted that both Baku and Yerevan have started the process of border delimitation.

"And not just delimitation, but also demarcation. Although it's a small first step - only a 13-kilometer section of our border, which spans over 1,000 kilometers, has been agreed upon - it is a step in the right direction," he emphasized.

Aliyev expressed hope that Azerbaijan's initiative to commence peace negotiations will ultimately lead to the signing of a peace treaty.

