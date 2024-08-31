Hezbollah announced details of Friday anti-Israeli operation

Hezbollah announced the Islamic Resistance in support of the steadfast Palestinian people of Gaza carried out several operations against the regime forces near Lebonan borders on Friday, August 30, 2024. T

According to the statement, the Zionist forces' headquarters of "Zabadin" in the fields of Shabaa, "Al-Ramtha" in the heights of "Kafr Shoba", "Harsh Baram", "Matla", "Jabal Nazr" were precisely targeted by missiles.

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon also announced that it targeted the positions of enemy artillery unit 411 as well as the headquarters of the Western Brigade 300 and the gathering of the regime's soldiers.

According to this announcement, Hezbollah's operation was carried out in response to last night's attack by the occupying regime on safe villages in southern Lebanon.