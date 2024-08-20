Journalist killed in W Gaza in Israeli airstrike on school

Medical sources announced that yet another Palestinian journalist was martyred in the bombing of the Mustafa Hafez School in the al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City.

The number of media staff martyred has increased to 170 since the beginning of the war against Gaza on October 7 with this journalist being martyred.

Twelve Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on a school that shelters displaced people in Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Twelve were killed and others were injured by the Israeli airstrike on the Mustafa Hafez School in the al-Rimal neighborhood, western Gaza City, which shelters hundreds of displaced people, the sources told Anadolu.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

