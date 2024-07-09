Israeli forces kill another Palestinian journalist in Gaza

Salama Jumaa al-Hashash was killed on Monday afternoon in an Israeli bombing that targeted his family house at al-Hashash neighborhood in the northern part of the city of Rafah.

On Saturday, Gaza’s government media office said separate Israeli strikes killed three journalists in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the territory, and two in Gaza City within a span of 24 hours.

Those killed in Nuseirat were identified as Amjad Jahjouh and Rizq Abu Ashkian, both from the Palestine Media Agency, and Wafa Abu Dabaan from the Islamic University Radio in Gaza.

Abu Dabaan was married to Jahjouh. Their children were also killed during the strike.

Palestinian journalists Saadi Madoukh and Ahmed Sukkar were also killed on Friday following an Israeli raid that targeted a home of the Madoukh family in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

Journalists operating in the Palestinian territory face increased dangers as they report on the conflict amidst Israeli ground assaults and airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and power outages.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.

So far during the military onslaught, the regime has killed at least 38,193 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 87,903 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.

