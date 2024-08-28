UAE freezes fighter jet purchase contract with France

Media outlets reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considering the possibility of a complete blockade of military-technical cooperation with France after the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in Paris.

The media also report that after Durov's arrest, the UAE has already frozen the implementation of the contract for the purchase of 80 fighters from France, the portal noted.

As reported by EADaily, the Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates called on France to provide Pavel Durov, detained in Paris, as a citizen of the UAE, with access to all necessary consular services, the Emirati Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the WAM agency.

"The Emirates are closely following the case of Emirati citizen Pavel Durov, founder of the Telegram social network, who was detained by the French authorities at Le Bourget airport. And they conveyed a demand to the French government to urgently provide it with all the necessary consular services," the publication says.

