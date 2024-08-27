UAE closely monitoring Durov’s detention in France

The UAE Foreign Ministry has stated that they have requested the French government to urgently provide all consular services to Durov.

The statement highlighted that the UAE prioritizes the welfare and protection of its citizens, along with safeguarding their interests and providing necessary care.

Durov was arrested on Saturday upon landing from his private jet at Le Bourget Airport in Paris.

He was detained due to a warrant related to the lack of moderation on Telegram.

The charges against him include allegations that his platform was complicit in aiding fraudsters, money launderers, and drug traffickers, French prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Monday in a statement.

French judicial authorities decided late Sunday to extend his custody, which is limited to 96 hours, the weekly Le Point reported.

At the end of his detention, Durov must be released or brought before a judge for possible indictment.

