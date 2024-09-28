Islamabad signs contract to sell JF-17 fighter jets to Baku

The aircraft is co-produced by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and developed jointly with Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation of China, with whom Islamabad has grown increasingly close as ties with traditional military ally the United States have weakened over the last few years, The Jakarta Post reported.

The military did not provide the cost or quantity of jets agreed to but said in a statement that the sale was part of Islamabad's efforts to enhance defense cooperation with friendly countries and bolster the air power capabilities of Azerbaijan.

Pakistan is also a close ally of Turkey, which backed Azerbaijan in its standoff with Armenia when clashes erupted between the two South Caucasus countries in 2023.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev was in Pakistan in July on a state visit where the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation in a number of areas, including defense.

Following the visit, Pakistan deployed an air force contingent at Baku to participate in the Azerbaijan defense exhibition to showcase the aircraft, Pakistan's military said.

