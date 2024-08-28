Telegram CEO arrested in France at Israel request: Media

Turkish newspaper, Daily Sabah revealed that the Zionist regime was behind the arrest of Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram in France.

This newspaper pointed out that publishing pictures of the genocide of the Zionist regime in Gaza on Telegram concered the regime's authorities.

Daily Sabah emphasized that according to some sources, some hackers published confidential information about the genocide of the Zionist regime on Telegram. The Telegram resisted the pressure of this regime and was not willing to censor news and events related to the war against the people of Gaza, and that is the reason Durov was arrested in France.

In another part of its report, Sabah newspaper stated that more than one million documents belonging to the Zionist regime were revealed through the DDoSecrets Telegram channel, which is similar to WikiLeaks.

According to Hebrew sources, these documents were published in April 2024 and contain personal information of high-ranking officials, sensitive correspondence, and internal and confidential documents of the ministries of the Zionist regime.

The newspaper also said that although it is claimed that Durov was arrested for 12 different crimes, the reason for his arrest was rejecting the Zionist regime's request to censor news related to the genocide of this regime in Gaza.

