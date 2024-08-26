This year Arbaeen scene of support for Gaza people: Media

The event peaked on Sunday, with attendees displaying their support for Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Arbaeen, which means 40 in Arabic, is one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings and a major event for Shia Muslims, who are the majority in Iraq and Iran.

Karbala, where Hussein (AS) and his brother Abbas (AS) are buried in two enormous mausoleums facing each other, is the center of the Shia world during this time.

Pilgrims freely express their suffering, weeping and wailing in memory of Hussein (AS), who was martyred in 680 during a battle in Karbala with the Umayyad caliph Yazid.

This year, the events have included prominent displays of Palestinian flags by pilgrims amid the war in Gaza.

“The total number of Arbaeen pilgrims… reached 21,480,525,” the institution that manages the Hazrat Abbas (AS) mausoleum and is responsible for the count said.

Among them were about 3.5 million Iranian pilgrims, according to official figures reported in Tehran.

Mohammed al-Tamimi, a 32-year-old pilgrim, told the AFP news agency that the Palestinian flags waving among the pilgrims were “in support of our brothers in Palestine and in response to the Zionists, saying that Muslims stand as one against the Zionist actions and against the crimes taking place in Gaza”.

Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October.

