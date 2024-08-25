Nasrallah to deliver speech later today after successful op.

According to Hezbollah news service Al-Manar, Lebanon's Hezbollah issued another statement regarding the attack of Lebanese Resistance movement on the occupied territories in response to the assassination of martyr "Fuad Shukr" by the Zionist regime.

Lebanon's Hezbollah emphasized in the statement, "Thanks to Almighty God, all the kamikaze drones took off from all their launching pads at the specified times, and while crossing the borders of Lebanon and Palestine, they moved towards the target in multiple directions."

"Our military operation today was carried out and ended successfully," the movement's statement further read.

"The enemy's claims regarding preemptive operations, attacking some targets and defeating the resistance attack are empty claims and are in conflict with the events on the battlefield. These claims will be rejected in the speech of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, later today,"it also read.

MNA/6206244