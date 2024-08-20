Let's embark on spiritual journey to heaven on Earth

The Arbaeen Walk is a significant annual pilgrimage in Shia Islam, commemorating the 40 days following the martyrdom anniversary of Hussein ibn Ali, the third Imam of the Shia. This event takes place 40 days after Ashura, the day Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Each year, millions of pilgrims, often exceeding 20 million, undertake this journey, which spans approximately 80 kilometers (around 50 miles) from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq.

The walk serves as a profound expression of their commitment to the principles upheld by Imam Hussein, such as justice and resistance against oppression.

Holy city of Najaf

Najaf or al-Najf al-Ashraf (Arabic: النَّجَف الاَشرَف) (Dignified Najaf) is a Shiite pilgrimage city in Iraq, where the Holy Shrine of Imam 'Ali (a) is located.

The city was residential before the emergence of Islam, but after the construction of Imam 'Ali's mausoleum and shrine in 2nd century, it turned into a thriving city to which many Shi'as immigrated.

The Islamic Seminary of Najaf is one of the oldest Islamic seminaries. According to historical accounts, it was founded by al-Shaykh al-Tusi in the 5th century.

Many scholars and jurisprudents studied in the Seminary of Najaf, including Al-Shaykh Murtada al-Ansari, Muhammad Kazim Akhund Khurasani, Sayyid Muhammad Kazim Tabataba'i Yazdi, Sayyid Muhsin Hakim, Al-Sayyid Abu l-Qasim al-Khoei, and Sayyid 'Ali Sistani.

Najaf is located 165 km southwest of Baghdad, 77 km southeast of Karbala and 10 km south of Kufa. Before the establishment of the Najaf Province in 1976, the city of Najaf was part of the Karbala Province.

Atmosphere of Najaf during Arbaeen

Huge crowds of Shiite Muslims start their journey to mark Arbaeen, the 40th day after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam, from the holy city of Najaf in Iraq, where the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) is located.

In Najaf, streets are teeming with pilgrims who have flocked from different parts of the world. Local people had set up stalls, serving visitors sweetened drinks, fruits and snacks.

Karbala; final destination of journey of love

After visiting the holy shrine of the first Shia Imam, the pilgrims head to the holy city of Karbala to visit the shrine of Imam Hossein (AS).

Karbala is one of the pilgrimage cities in Iraq that is frequently visited by the Shi'a. It became such because of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his faithful companions in this location in the year 61/680.

Shi'a from all across the globe come to this city on various occasions to perform the visitation of Imam Hussein (AS). The peak number of visitors is during the mourning months of Muharram and Safar, especially during the Arbaeen procession.

Karbala is the final destination of Arbaeen Walk. Millions of ardent lovers, in a demonstration of unfathomable love and devotion for their beloved, walk seamlessly and untiringly from one sacred city to another, day and night, braving inclement weather and ominous security threats.

Arbaeen walk; a movement for humanity

Arbaeen walk is an endeavor that seeks to keep alive the movement of Karbala, to convey the message of blood to future generations.

It is a movement against terrorism, fascism and despotism. It is a movement that seeks to safeguard and promote human values of love and compassion and condemn bigotry, tyranny and exploitation of powerful elites.

It is a movement for humanity and its appeal cuts across the barriers of religion, caste, color and creed, which is precisely why non-Shias or for that matter even non-Muslims join this greatest march on earth.

Reported and compiled by Marzieh Rahmani