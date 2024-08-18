IRGC field hospital opened at Mehran border

The opening ceremony of the IRGC field hospital with a capacity of 128 beds at the Mehran border crossing in the western Iranian Province of Ilam was attended by provincial officials and IRGC commanders.

The governor of Ilam, Hassan Bahramnia, mentioned that over 1.3 million Arbaeen pilgrims have arrived in Mehran City, while the city's capacity is 30,000 people.

He stated that the IRGC field hospital is well-equipped to provide excellent service to the pilgrims.

Additionally, Iran's army has set up another field hospital, and both hospitals are prepared to serve the pilgrims, he further noted.

The director of Iran’s central headquarters of Arbaeen has said that more than one and a half million Iranian and foreign pilgrims have left the country as of August 15 via six border crossings with Iraq during the Arbaeen season.

The Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of the third Shiite imam -Imam Hussein (AS)- is located, is swarming with millions of devoted Muslims marking Arbaeen, known as the largest religious gathering in the world.

