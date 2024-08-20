Parliament continues to vet proposed ministers qualifications

The members of parliament continued to discuss the qualifications of the proposed ministers of the 14th adminstration nominated by President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

In the morning session, the lawmakers discussed the qualifications of Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, the nominee for the post of Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade.

The MPs later reviewed the records Hossein Simaei Saraf, the proposed Minister of Science, Research and Technology and Seyed Abbas Salehi, the proposed Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Further in the morning session, the lawmakers began to review the qualifications of Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni, the proposed Minister of Interior, but the review of his qualifications was not done it remained for the afternoon session.

President Pezeshkian went to parliament session in the last minutes of today's morning session to defend his picks for the ministirsial posts.

The vote of confidence in the parliament is slated to be held on Wednesday.

