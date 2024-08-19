Israeli warplanes target own troops in south Gaza

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed on Monday an expansion of the ground offensive on Khan Younis in southern Gaza and the outskirts of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli Army announced death of one officer and injury of a number of soldiers in a mistaken air raid on a building in Southern Gaza, according to Press TV.

UNRWA spokesperson said on Monday that Israeli ‘strikes are now relentless’ and some Palestinians in Gaza have no choice but to live in the rubble of destroyed buildings amid expanding Israeli evacuation orders.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel’s military said its soldiers were operating in central Deir el-Balah, further forcing Palestinians into just 11 percent of the Gaza Strip.

MNA