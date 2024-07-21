Syria condemns Israeli aggression on Yemen

Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA News Agency "The Israeli occupation entity escalated its flagrant aggression on various regions, including brotherly Yemen, by targeting several civilian facilities, leaving a number of martyrs and dozens of wounded."

Syria stressed solidarity with the Yemeni people, and considered the Israeli criminal acts of aggression as evidence of the despair state the entity has reached after nine months of killing, destruction, and genocidal war against the Palestinians.

Yemen Health Ministry said that 80 people were injured after twelve Israeli warplanes, including the advanced F35 jets conducted an aerial attack on an oil depot and electricity facilities in Al Hudaydah.

The Israeli regime's military claimed responsibility for the aggression, saying that it was named “Operation Long Arm.” Images and video showed massive flames and smoke rising from the port.

The aggression by the Zionist regime came a day after the Yemeni army targeted the regime's capital Tel Aviv with a drone, killing at least one and injuring 10.

Yemenis have vowed that their operations against the Zionist regime are in support of the Palestinians amid the regime's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking in reaction to the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes Yemen Army Spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Saturday night, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with the Israeli regime until it stops the onslaught on the Gaza Strip."

MNA