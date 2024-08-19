  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2024, 8:30 AM

For 3rd day;

Parl. continues reviewing proposed ministers' qualifications

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – For the third day, Iran’s Parliament is reviewing the qualifications of candidates for ministerial posts in the new administration led by the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On Monday morning, the Iranian Parliament held an open session under the chairmanship of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to continue the reviewing of the qualifications of the nominees proposed by President Pezeshkian.

So far, the qualifications of these nominees have been reviewed:

- Alireza Kazemi for the Ministry of Education

- Sattar Hashemi for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology  

- Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib for the Ministry of Intelligence

- Abdolnaser Hemmati Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

- Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

- Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi for the Ministry of Health and Medical Education

- Ahmad Meydari for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

