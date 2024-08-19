Parl. continues reviewing proposed ministers' qualifications

On Monday morning, the Iranian Parliament held an open session under the chairmanship of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to continue the reviewing of the qualifications of the nominees proposed by President Pezeshkian.

So far, the qualifications of these nominees have been reviewed:

- Alireza Kazemi for the Ministry of Education

- Sattar Hashemi for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology

- Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib for the Ministry of Intelligence

- Abdolnaser Hemmati Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

- Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

- Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi for the Ministry of Health and Medical Education

- Ahmad Meydari for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

MP/6200158