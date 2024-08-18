Araghchi details foreign policy priorities in parl. session

Speaking in the afternoon open session of the Iranian parliament held to review the qualifications of the proposed ministers, the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian’s pick for foreign ministry Abbass Araghchi said that he will continue his predecessor Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's neighborliness policy.

As regards the United States, the proposed minister said that Pezeshkian's administration will adopt a "management of hostility" towards Washington.

"China, Russia and other countries that sided with us [Iran] during the sanctions and emerging powers are the priority of foreign relations of the 14th government," he cotinued.

With respect to the talks on revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, from which the US pulled out in May 2018 amid indifference of the European countries that are parties to the deal, Araghchi said that "Iran policy regarding revival of JCPOA remains the same."

Meanwhile, he said that "Removal of US sanctions on Iran is a top priority for 14th government."

He also noted that "Our policy is to make Iran and Islam proud."

He further said "We will continue the path of supporting Resistance and Palestine."

