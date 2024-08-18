  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2024, 11:45 AM

Iraq Summons UK charge d'Affaires

Iraq Summons UK charge d'Affaires

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iraq has summoned Britain’s chargé d’affaires over remarks made by the British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchcock about the country’s security and political issue.

Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the United Kingdom's Charge d'Affaires on Sunday to lodge a formal protest over remarks made by the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, regarding the country's security and political situation, Shafaq News reports.

The Ministry issued a statement saying that the ambassador's comments painted a "grim picture" of Iraq's government and its various components, calling them "an interference in Iraq's internal affairs and a breach of diplomatic norms."

During the meeting with the Charge d'Affaires, the head of the Europe Department, Ambassador Bakr Ahmed Al Jaff, emphasized that "partnerships come with both opportunities and challenges," urging the British government to "approach Iraq with a focus on mutual interests and to avoid actions that contradict the serious efforts of the Iraqi government and its constitutional institutions, which have worked to establish diverse economic and developmental pathways following significant efforts to enhance security and stability."

The controversy arose after Ambassador Hitchen appeared on a TV program two days ago, where he discussed Iraq's internal situation, including the role of the country's top Shia religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Hitchen stated that al-Sistani is independent and not influenced by the UK, countering claims to the contrary.

MNA/PR

News ID 219709
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News