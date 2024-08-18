Iran's security under focus of world's politicians

Khatib, who is nominated by Iran's newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian to continue his mission in the intelligence ministry, made the remarks while speaking in the Iranian parliament on Sunday morning. He explained his plans to the lawmakers to obtain their vote of confidence.

He named participation in strengthening border security as well as strengthening cyber security and cooperation in preparing the strategic document of the country's intelligence monitoring comprehensive plan and providing the information requirements of intelligence institutions to be part of the duties of the intelligence ministry.

Thanks to the Islamic Revolution, today we stand at a point where the security and authority of the country are under the attention of world thinkers and politicians, he said, adding that the country's security and authority have been acknowledged by Iran's friends and enemies.

Pointing out that Iran is located in a region that has many wars and tensions, Khatib slammed the silence of the so-called advocates of human rights in the face of the Zionist regime's unprecedented massacre of innocent Palestinians in the region.

The Ministry of Intelligence thwarted the enemy's plans and identified Mossad spies in 28 countries, he said, adding that his ministry also tried to deal with economic corruption and imposed sanctions.

"We strengthened the exchange of information with intelligence services and support for the country's diplomacy, and we will increase its dynamics in the new period."

