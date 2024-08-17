Parliament begins debating Pezeshkian's cabinet lineup

An open session was held in the Iranian parliament on Saturday with the participation of the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, who threw his weight behind his 19 ministerial picks.

President submitted the list of his new cabinet members to the Parliament on August 11, less than two weeks after he was sworn in before the country’s legislators.

Addressing the session, the Speaker of the parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf thanked Pezeshkian for attending the parliament session. He announced that the vote of confidence will take place on Wednesday, August 21.

Pezeshkian also said at the session that, "The government that has been introduced to the parliament today is a government of national consensus, and as I said in the inauguration ceremony, the government of national consensus considers itself as representative of all the Iranian people."

"The national consensus government is obliged to ensure the citizenship rights of all Iranian people and is committed to securing national interests," the new Iranian president added.

He also said that abidance by the constitution, materializing the goals of the Vision Plan as laid out by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the realization of the 7th Development Plan will be the axes of convergence between the government and other power branches of the system.

Pezeshkian said that with the current policies and measures, the ongoing problems in the country will not be solved.

Elsewhere in his speech, the president said that people's happiness with his administration's plans matters a lot to him.

He further highlighted that some of the problems emerge from inside the country rather than outside from the foreign powers.

Pezeshkian had two and half hours to defend his cabinet at Parliament and then, five opponents and five supporters of the proposed ministers delivered a speech during the session.

The president defended his proposed ministers and called on critics to “wait for the cabinet to start work and criticize it based on its performance.”

The list of the proposed ministers is as follows:

Alireza Kazemi for Ministry of Education

Sattar Hashemi for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology

Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib for the Ministry of Intelligence

Abdolnaser Hemmati Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education

Ahmad Meydari for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh for Ministry of Agriculture Jihad

Amin Hossein Rostami for Ministry of Justice

Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh for the Ministry of Defence

Farzaneh Sadegh for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development

Mohammad Atabak for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade

Hossein Simaei Sarraf for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology

Seyyed Abbas Salehi for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance

Eskandar Momeni for Ministry of Interior

Mohammad Reza Salehi Amiri for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts

Mohsen Paknejad for Ministry of Petroleum

Abbas Aliabadi for the Ministry of Energy

Ahmad Donyamali for the Ministry of Sport and Youth

