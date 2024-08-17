  1. World
Aug 17, 2024, 11:59 AM

Ukrainian drone drops charge near Zaporizhzhya NPP

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The drone reportedly dropped a munition “on the road that runs along the power units on the outside of the perimeter” and along which “personnel are constantly moving” on Saturday morning (August 17).

No one was injured as a result of the attack.

"IAEA inspectors present at the plant were informed of the incident and visited the site where the projectile fell," the plant's administration said.

