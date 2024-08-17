Haniyeh's son reveals new details about his assassination

In an interview with him from Doha, Abdul Salam confirmed that his father was subjected to a missile attack after being tracked via his mobile phone.

It was a guided missile that tracked his mobile phone, which he had placed in his room at night near his head, which was directly hit, he said.

He also rejected previous allegations published by some media outlets about the presence of a planted bomb.

"I believe that the story of the presence of an explosive device is completely baseless", he stressed, adding, "There were bodyguards and other advisors sitting in a room a few meters away from his room, so it is clear that if there was an explosive device, the entire place would have been blown up."

He stressed that the Hamas leader's phone made him an easy target.

"My father was attending an official ceremony and was carrying his mobile phone, so the operation was not very complicated."

He also revealed that Haniyeh was constantly calling from his phone that day, and even used it at 10:15 p.m., the night he was martyred.

He also emphasized that the raid was carried out “with American cover.”

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

