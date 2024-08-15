Hezbollah attacks occupied Shamir for first time (+VIDEO)

News sources reported heavy rocket attacks by Hezbollah on the Galilee panhandle and the occupied Golan on Thursday.

Zionist media announced that more than twenty rockets were fired into the north of occupied Palestine.

A fire also engulfed the town of Shamir in northern occupied Palestine following the Hezbollah attack.

Issuing a statement, Hezbollah announced that the attack on the Shamir settlement was carried out in support of Gaza and in response to the attacks of the Zionist enemy on Lebanon's southern villages.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

